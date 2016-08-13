BBC4's Micro Men: an interview and review

Ahead of tonight's Micro Men programme, which charts the rivalry between Sir Clive Sinclair and Acorn Computers in the early 1980s, drobe.co.uk spoke to the film's producer, Andrea Cornwell, to find out more about the show - and now you can read our review of the film (2009-10-08 19:48 GMT) 'Threaded' Firefox for RISC OS build released to test

An experimental build of the RISC OS port of Firefox that promises a smoother experience has been released for people to test. You'll need the latest 2.0.0.20 version and then replace its executable with the one from here. The technical bit: developer Peter Naulls has moved the browser's polling for user interaction into a separate thread to aid multitasking with the rest of the RISC OS desktop. (2009-09-08 00:33 GMT) In brief: Acorn World show this weekend

Archive editor Jim Nagel summarises what to expect at the retro-themed show. Official website here [Update 2] A report by iconbar.com's Phil Mellor of the sell-out show is here - with pictures (2009-09-08 00:24 GMT) RISCOScode.com webzine publishes autumn issue

Drobe man Martin Hansen has updated his personal web publishing endeavour, RISCOScode.com, with a new issue for the autumn. It includes interviews with an organiser of the inaugural London RISC OS show, to be held in October 2009, and Richard Hallas, plus more bits and pieces. Go check it out. It's free. (2009-09-04 03:51 GMT)

Tanks a lot! Double USB toy driver joy

RISC OS USB guru Dave Higton has released drivers for two remote-controlled gadgets: an 'executive mayhem' tank and a mini car. Get ready to order your armoured, missile-firing kit into position and destroy your office colleagues, or instead swap your computer's circuits for your own race track with a remote-controlled banger. The source code is available and the software should work on Simtec and Castle USB stacks. (2009-09-03 23:30 GMT) Video: Prof Steve Furber on 8-bit Acorn days and beyond

In an interview filmed at Manchester University on August 17, Prof Stephen Furber CBE talks about his involvement with the Mk14, how he became involved with Acorn Computers, the success of the BBC Micro, the development of the ARM processor and his latest project: SpiNNaker. (2009-09-03 23:07 GMT) Online RISC OS mag proposed

An anonymous editor has revealed he or she plans to produce an online quarterly magazine for RISC OS users. There will be no subscription charge as readers can instead pay per issue. The publication will be called Drag 'N Drop and downloadable in PDF format. Drobe has tried to contact the publisher, but there was no immediate reply: we were curious as to who was behind the venture, how much each issue will cost, what it will look like and why the decision to go for PDFs rather than a normal website of articles - this is beside the point of why should writers contribute to a completely new mag when there is a great alternative still going. Feel free to send in your screenshots and short assembler demos, though. (2009-09-03 23:04 GMT) ARM-powered computer firm in RISC OS port talks

US-based company Genesi, which builds ARM Cortex-powered appliances that could be compatible with the RISC OS Open Beagleboard work, is said to be in talks with RISC OS companies over a possible port of the OS to its products. It's hoped ROS 5 could be made to run on the lightweight EFIKA MX Open Client, which sports a 800MHz Cortex-A8 processor, 3D graphics hardware, 512M RAM, wifi networking and more. Genesi analyst Matt Sealey said: "RISC OS is really popular in the UK and the last dedicated RISC OS box - the Iyonix - has been discontinued for six months. We are currently questioning the relevant companies in the UK, including [ROS 5 owners] Castle, about collaboration and marketing efforts, and the support they'd need to make it a reality." The EFIKA MX Open Client costs about 160 quid in real money. (2009-08-30 18:37 GMT)